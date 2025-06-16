Lessons should be learnt from SANDF’s failed DRC mission, says DA

SANDF troops are returning home in separate groups from the SamiDRC deployment. Picture: THAPELO MOREBUDI
A second batch of 257 SANDF soldiers arrived at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Pretoria at the weekend after the termination of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SamiDRC). A third flight was expected on Monday.
A chartered Air Tanzania Boeing 787 landed in Pretoria late on Sunday afternoon after flying from the SamiDRC staging ground in Tanzania. The troops on board were due to make their way to Bloemfontein for demobilisation, either by bus or on the SA Air Force’s single airworthy C-130 Hercules transport aircraft.
The SANDF said the phased return was part of the SANDF’s planned withdrawal from the mission area. “Upon their return, the troops will undergo the standard demobilisation programme, which includes health screenings, psychological support and reunification services.”
The first 249 troops arrived on Friday evening. They were supposed to fly to Bloemfontein but as ground handling support was not in place, they were flown to Waterkloof and bussed overnight to Bloemfontein. The SANDF said it expected the return of remaining troops to be better co-ordinated.
Director of defence corporate communication Prince Tshabalala acknowledged concerns over Friday’s delayed flight, saying its six-hour-plus delay was due to a last-minute aircraft change by Air Tanzania that was beyond the control of the SANDF.
The airline “only notified the SANDF at a very late stage that they were experiencing challenges with passenger stairways, therefore opted to land at a bigger airport. To compound this, the SANDF was only informed shortly when the soldiers were en route about the aircraft that it could not land at Bram Fischer International Airport due to its size”.
The Sadc is organising logistics around the return of SamiDRC troops, including those from the other two troop contributing countries, Malawi and Tanzania.
“We remain committed to ensuring that all returning soldiers are welcomed home with dignity and that all future logistical arrangements are as seamless as possible,” Tshabalala said.
Our troops deserve more than press conferences and red carpets. They deserve clear planning, dignified treatment and respect. Not the humiliation of becoming pawns in a failed PR exercise
Chris Hattingh, DA defence & military veterans spokesperson
The repatriation process has generated criticism from many quarters. Chris Hattingh, DA defence & military veterans spokesperson, said the event was another example of poor SANDF planning and “a national embarrassment”.
“The DA warned this event was more about spectacle than sincere recognition,” he said, adding, “those concerns were proven correct. The entire ceremony turned into a public embarrassment, with soldiers stranded and their supposed heroes’ welcome left in ruins.
“This is not just a failed media stunt. It is a sign of deeper dysfunction within the department of defence. Repeated logistic failures, both abroad and at home, raise serious questions about leadership and competence at the highest levels.
“Our troops deserve more than press conferences and red carpets. They deserve clear planning, dignified treatment and respect. Not the humiliation of becoming pawns in a failed PR exercise,” said Hattingh.
Tshabalala said it was “a bit unfair to suggest any operational shortcomings on the part of the SANDF when, in fact, we had no control over the logistical constraints presented by the service provider”.
The DA is calling for a full parliamentary report detailing the planning and procurement of repatriation logistics, the causes of delays in troop and equipment movement from Goma, the DRC, the full cost of rerouting and VIP arrangements, the status and safety of remaining SANDF personnel and assets in the DRC, and what lessons, if any, have been learnt from the mission’s collapse.
“This farcical ‘homecoming’ is not merely a PR disaster. It reflects the SANDF’s growing inability to carry out even the most basic operations, troop movement, equipment return, or co-ordinated logistics, without confusion, delay, or last-minute crisis-driven haphazard improvisation. The minister’s own admission that ‘we would have just picked up our children and landed them at the airbase’ if the SANDF had working aircraft speaks volumes,” Hattingh said.
“No amount of spin can conceal the truth: SamiDRC ended not in honour, but in disarray. If this is how SA withdraws from conflict, what confidence can we have in how it enters one?”
The remaining troops, said to number 2,000, serving with the now terminated SamiDRC are due to return home by month-end. Equipment is being transported from Tanzania by sea and is expected to arrive in due course.
Lessons should be learnt from SANDF’s failed DRC mission, says DA
Remaining troops serving with the now terminated SamiDRC are due to return home by month-end
A second batch of 257 SANDF soldiers arrived at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Pretoria at the weekend after the termination of the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SamiDRC). A third flight was expected on Monday.
A chartered Air Tanzania Boeing 787 landed in Pretoria late on Sunday afternoon after flying from the SamiDRC staging ground in Tanzania. The troops on board were due to make their way to Bloemfontein for demobilisation, either by bus or on the SA Air Force’s single airworthy C-130 Hercules transport aircraft.
The SANDF said the phased return was part of the SANDF’s planned withdrawal from the mission area. “Upon their return, the troops will undergo the standard demobilisation programme, which includes health screenings, psychological support and reunification services.”
The first 249 troops arrived on Friday evening. They were supposed to fly to Bloemfontein but as ground handling support was not in place, they were flown to Waterkloof and bussed overnight to Bloemfontein. The SANDF said it expected the return of remaining troops to be better co-ordinated.
Director of defence corporate communication Prince Tshabalala acknowledged concerns over Friday’s delayed flight, saying its six-hour-plus delay was due to a last-minute aircraft change by Air Tanzania that was beyond the control of the SANDF.
The airline “only notified the SANDF at a very late stage that they were experiencing challenges with passenger stairways, therefore opted to land at a bigger airport. To compound this, the SANDF was only informed shortly when the soldiers were en route about the aircraft that it could not land at Bram Fischer International Airport due to its size”.
The Sadc is organising logistics around the return of SamiDRC troops, including those from the other two troop contributing countries, Malawi and Tanzania.
“We remain committed to ensuring that all returning soldiers are welcomed home with dignity and that all future logistical arrangements are as seamless as possible,” Tshabalala said.
The repatriation process has generated criticism from many quarters. Chris Hattingh, DA defence & military veterans spokesperson, said the event was another example of poor SANDF planning and “a national embarrassment”.
“The DA warned this event was more about spectacle than sincere recognition,” he said, adding, “those concerns were proven correct. The entire ceremony turned into a public embarrassment, with soldiers stranded and their supposed heroes’ welcome left in ruins.
“This is not just a failed media stunt. It is a sign of deeper dysfunction within the department of defence. Repeated logistic failures, both abroad and at home, raise serious questions about leadership and competence at the highest levels.
“Our troops deserve more than press conferences and red carpets. They deserve clear planning, dignified treatment and respect. Not the humiliation of becoming pawns in a failed PR exercise,” said Hattingh.
Tshabalala said it was “a bit unfair to suggest any operational shortcomings on the part of the SANDF when, in fact, we had no control over the logistical constraints presented by the service provider”.
The DA is calling for a full parliamentary report detailing the planning and procurement of repatriation logistics, the causes of delays in troop and equipment movement from Goma, the DRC, the full cost of rerouting and VIP arrangements, the status and safety of remaining SANDF personnel and assets in the DRC, and what lessons, if any, have been learnt from the mission’s collapse.
“This farcical ‘homecoming’ is not merely a PR disaster. It reflects the SANDF’s growing inability to carry out even the most basic operations, troop movement, equipment return, or co-ordinated logistics, without confusion, delay, or last-minute crisis-driven haphazard improvisation. The minister’s own admission that ‘we would have just picked up our children and landed them at the airbase’ if the SANDF had working aircraft speaks volumes,” Hattingh said.
“No amount of spin can conceal the truth: SamiDRC ended not in honour, but in disarray. If this is how SA withdraws from conflict, what confidence can we have in how it enters one?”
The remaining troops, said to number 2,000, serving with the now terminated SamiDRC are due to return home by month-end. Equipment is being transported from Tanzania by sea and is expected to arrive in due course.
• This article was first published by DefenceWeb
EDITORIAL: A colossal failure of a mission
HELMOED RÖMER HEITMAN: Failed DRC mission — what now?
Wounded SANDF soldiers back home from DRC
Remains of fallen SA soldiers arrive home from DRC
SA has sent reinforcements to DRC, DA confirms
BIG READ: SA soldiers had no business in DRC
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
SANDF troops due to arrive home from DRC
SA troops and allies finally leaving DRC
Southern African leaders agree to phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Wounded SANDF soldiers back home from DRC
HELMOED RÖMER HEITMAN: What comes after Sadc force’s total mission failure in ...
How DRC conflict greases Rwanda’s economy
Angie Motshekga denies SANDF troops in DRC are under-resourced
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.