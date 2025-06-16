Rescue workers carry the body of a victim after floods in Mthatha, the Eastern Cape, June 12 2025. Picture: REUTERS
The death toll in the Eastern Cape floods has risen to 90 on Monday night, according to a provincial spokesperson.
Sixty adults and 30 children were confirmed dead, provincial spokesperson Khunjelwa Rantjie said. Some people are were missing.
“Through the department of health, postmortems have been completed with 80 bodies having been positively identified and 77 bodies released to families. About 2,686 residents were left homeless and are accommodated in various shelters and provided with three meals a day and all the necessities.”
According to Rantjie, progress has been made in the restoration of basic services in the affected areas. She said water provision was restored at the Amathole District, with the full pumping system still being restored.
“However, water supply in some communities is still limited and residents are urged to continue using water sparingly, as water will not return to all affected places at once, as the system may take time to fully recover.
“In OR Tambo, water has been partially restored in various areas. Water tankers from both municipalities, department of water & sanitation, and the Gift of the Givers continue with the provision of water in affected communities.”
The province plans to hold a provincial day of mourning on Thursday in Decoligny Village, Mthatha, which was most affected by the floods.
Eastern Cape flood death toll rises to 90
More than 2,680 residents remain in shelters, while some basic services and water supply have been restored
