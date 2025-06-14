SA edges closer to lifting of greylisting
The Financial Action Task Force has noted that SA has met all its 22 requirements
14 June 2025 - 09:56
SA has completed all 22 action items that were required by the international body that greylisted the country in February 2023, opening the way for a possible lifting of the listing in October this year.
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) greylisted the country because of the weaknesses of its regime to combat money laundering and the financing of terrorism. ..
