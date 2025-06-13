Sassa to provide cash vouchers and essential supplies to Eastern Cape flood victims

The R61 from Mthatha to Ngcobo near the Efata Special School for the Deaf and Blind was closed on Tuesday due to flooding after a night of heavy rain. The N2 to Kokstad near Emakhaphetshwini outside Mthatha was also flooded. Picture: LULAMILE FENI.
SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Themba Matlou has pledged to help families affected by the floods in the Eastern Cape with essential needs.
The province was hit by floods this week, affecting several towns and villages, with the OR Tambo and Amathole district municipalities the hardest hit. The floods destroyed homes and claimed 78 lives.
Matlou said the agency would help families whose homes were destroyed, through its social relief of distress programme.
“To this end, Sassa is active on three established sites where about 229 people are served with three nutritious meals a day, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to immediate food security. In addition, 229 vanity packs and five baby packs have been procured and distributed to meet essential personal and infant care needs,” he said.
Sassa has developed a disengagement plan where they provide beneficiaries with a basic needs package to help restore stability. The package includes:
two-ply blankets;
one mattress per person;
cash vouchers to address short-term financial needs; and
school uniforms for affected pupils.
Matlou said this is in line with the agency’s mandate derived from the Social Assistance Act.
“Social relief of distress is temporary provision of assistance intended for people in such dire material need that they are unable to meet their families’ most basic needs. We also offer our condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to those who are injured.
“We are working closely with the relevant stakeholders in the social cluster of the province to ensure maximum support is given to the distressed families. We extend our gratitude to stakeholders, partners and community members who continue to support this vital work.”
Sassa to provide cash vouchers and essential supplies to Eastern Cape flood victims
The agency says it will help families whose homes were destroyed, through its social relief of distress programme
SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Themba Matlou has pledged to help families affected by the floods in the Eastern Cape with essential needs.
The province was hit by floods this week, affecting several towns and villages, with the OR Tambo and Amathole district municipalities the hardest hit. The floods destroyed homes and claimed 78 lives.
Matlou said the agency would help families whose homes were destroyed, through its social relief of distress programme.
“To this end, Sassa is active on three established sites where about 229 people are served with three nutritious meals a day, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to immediate food security. In addition, 229 vanity packs and five baby packs have been procured and distributed to meet essential personal and infant care needs,” he said.
Sassa has developed a disengagement plan where they provide beneficiaries with a basic needs package to help restore stability. The package includes:
Matlou said this is in line with the agency’s mandate derived from the Social Assistance Act.
“Social relief of distress is temporary provision of assistance intended for people in such dire material need that they are unable to meet their families’ most basic needs. We also offer our condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to those who are injured.
“We are working closely with the relevant stakeholders in the social cluster of the province to ensure maximum support is given to the distressed families. We extend our gratitude to stakeholders, partners and community members who continue to support this vital work.”
TimesLIVE
Death toll in flood-hit Eastern Cape rises to 49
EC premier calls for more resources after deadly floods
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
EC premier calls for more resources after deadly floods
Death toll in flood-hit Eastern Cape rises to 49
Heavy rain floods roads in Durban
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.