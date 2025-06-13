National

Sassa to provide cash vouchers and essential supplies to Eastern Cape flood victims

The agency says it will help families whose homes were destroyed, through its social relief of distress programme

13 June 2025 - 12:33
by Innocentia Nkadimeng
The R61 from Mthatha to Ngcobo near the Efata Special School for the Deaf and Blind was closed on Tuesday due to flooding after a night of heavy rain. The N2 to Kokstad near Emakhaphetshwini outside Mthatha was also flooded. Picture: LULAMILE FENI.
SA Social Security Agency (Sassa) CEO Themba Matlou has pledged to help families affected by the floods in the Eastern Cape with essential needs.

The province was hit by floods this week, affecting several towns and villages, with the OR Tambo and Amathole district municipalities the hardest hit. The floods destroyed homes and claimed 78 lives.

Matlou said the agency would help families whose homes were destroyed, through its social relief of distress programme.

“To this end, Sassa is active on three established sites where about 229 people are served with three nutritious meals a day, reinforcing the agency’s commitment to immediate food security. In addition, 229 vanity packs and five baby packs have been procured and distributed to meet essential personal and infant care needs,” he said.

Sassa has developed a disengagement plan where they provide beneficiaries with a basic needs package to help restore stability. The package includes:

  • two-ply blankets; 
  • one mattress per person; 
  • cash vouchers to address short-term financial needs; and 
  • school uniforms for affected pupils.

Matlou said this is in line with the agency’s mandate derived from the Social Assistance Act.

“Social relief of distress is temporary provision of assistance intended for people in such dire material need that they are unable to meet their families’ most basic needs. We also offer our condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to those who are injured.

“We are working closely with the relevant stakeholders in the social cluster of the province to ensure maximum support is given to the distressed families. We extend our gratitude to stakeholders, partners and community members who continue to support this vital work.”

TimesLIVE

Death toll in flood-hit Eastern Cape rises to 49

Premier says six people on a school bus were discovered dead and four are still missing
National
1 day ago

EC premier calls for more resources after deadly floods

Oscar Mabuyane says more resources need to deployed in the Mthatha area as ‘the province is too big to service it all from Gqeberha’
National
1 day ago
