National

Goal to end AIDS by 2030 ‘more off-track’ after Trump cuts, UNAIDS head says

Cuts to Aids programme financing will hit SA hard

13 June 2025 - 18:00
by Tim Cocks
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/NATHAN HOWARD
US President Donald Trump. Picture: REUTERS/NATHAN HOWARD

US President Donald Trump’s cuts to HIV/AIDS programmes will further derail an already faltering plan to end the disease as a public health threat by 2030, UNAIDS executive director Winnie Byanyima said on Friday.

With 1.3-million new infections in 2023, according to the latest data, the world was already “off track”, Byanyima told journalists. SA has the world's largest number of people living with HIV, at 8-million.

“Less funding means we will get more and more off-track,” she said after meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa to discuss Africa’s HIV/AIDS strategy in light of the US president slashing billions of dollars in foreign aid in February.

“We don't know yet what that effect will be, but there will definitely be one ... already you see in several countries a drop in the number of people going to clinics,” Byanyima said.

Before the cuts, prevention programmes had brought down new infections, she said, but they were “not coming down fast enough to reach our target of 2023”.

Now, with the shuttering of community prevention clinics across Africa, infections would surely rise, though it was not clear yet by how much, she said.

The administration’s decision to axe swaths of US foreign aid has disrupted the supply of life-saving HIV treatments, with some countries facing potentially running out. In SA, about a fifth of whose HIV budget was US-funded, testing and monitoring of HIV patients is already falling.

Byanyima said even poor, indebted countries were managing to plug funding gaps, but called on other rich nations to step in.

“We’re saying to the donors: this is one of the diseases ... without a cure, without a vaccine, yet we’re seeing progress,” she said. “If you’ve got a good success story, why drop it ... before you end it?”

Reuters

Trump’s HIV funding cuts will also hit diabetes, cervical cancer and depression hard. Here’s how

People with HIV live longer thanks to ARVs. But now they’re getting NCDs. What do the Pepfar cuts mean for managing these conditions?
News & Fox
2 weeks ago

Motsoaledi lashes media, says SA’s HIV/Aids programmes are not collapsing

Minister likens ‘dangerously inaccurate reporting’ to AfriForum’s drive over what it calls discrimination against Afrikaners
National
4 weeks ago

Africa-focused US food project on brink amid aid cuts

Georgia project, run by former Uganda missionary, makes nutrient-rich peanut paste for children in need
World
3 days ago

Trump calls aid cuts ‘devastating’ and urges other countries to contribute

US president calls for a reordering of global humanitarian aid during talks with Ramaphosa
World
3 weeks ago

The case of the minister and the HIV activists: Are we entering denialism 2.0?

It's been two decades since the denialism war was won in South Africa. Now HIV scientists and government are pitted against each other once again. ...
News & Fox
3 weeks ago

Nzimande moves to tackle research funding crisis

Science, technology and innovation working group will analyse impact of abrupt withdrawal of US funding
National
1 month ago

Aaron Motsoaledi’s big HIV treatment jump: Is it true?

What should we make of the 520,700 people with HIV the health department says it has got onto treatment since February?
News & Fox
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
SAA distances itself from Mango as airline ...
National
2.
Employers push back on ‘impossible race quotas’
National
3.
SA Post Office’s operational and leadership ...
National
4.
Mantashe blinks on BEE rule in draft bill
National
5.
BBBEE policy is a ‘substantial burden on SA ...
National

Related Articles

Aaron Motsoaledi’s big HIV treatment jump: Is it true?

News & Fox

It’s the ‘Donald disease’ that’s making us sick

News & Fox

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.