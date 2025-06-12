Transnet in line for further state guarantees
Ports and rail operator has R99.6bn of debt due over the next five years
12 June 2025 - 17:01
Transnet is seeking further guarantees from the fiscus in addition to a R51bn facility announced recently for its capital investment programme and to meet its debt obligations.
In December 2023 the state-owned ports and rail operator received a R47bn guarantee...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.