SCA orders retrial of acquitted Nulane corruption accused
Acting SCA judge Cagney Musi finds judgment in 2023 had numerous errors and was a ‘failure of the justice system’
12 June 2025 - 13:51
UPDATED 12 June 2025 - 20:12
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has ruled for retrial of the corruption accused who were acquitted in the R24.9m Nulane tender case.
Lambasting the court judgment that acquitted Nulane Investment head Iqbal Sharma, high-ranking former Free State agriculture department officials Peter Thabethe, Limakatso Moorosi and Seipati Dhlamini, and businessman Dinesh Patel, acting SCA judge Cagney Musi said their acquittal was a “failure of the justice system”...
