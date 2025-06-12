SCA orders retrial of acquitted Nulane corruption accused after ‘failure of justice’
The accused faced fraud and money-laundering charges and were acquitted by Free State High Court acting judge Nompumelelo Gusha in 2023
The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) has ruled for retrial of corruption accused who were acquitted of charges in the R24.9m Nulane tender case, which took centre stage at the state capture commission.
The Investigating Directorate (ID), part of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), secured the crucial win at the SCA on Thursday against accused Nulane Investment head Iqbal Sharma, several high-ranking former Free State agriculture department officials including Peter Thabethe; Limakatso Moorosi; former CFO Seipati Dhlamini; Ronica Ragavan, who owned a company by the Guptas Islandsite Investment; and Dinesh Patel. ..
