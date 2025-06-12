SA’s mineral output falls further in April
PGM production cuts continue to weigh on the sector
12 June 2025 - 13:03
Falling Platinum Group Metals (PGM) production continues to be a drag on SA's mineral output with local mining production shrinking 7.7% year on year in April, according to Stats SA’s latest data.
PGMs are essential and precious metals which include platinum, palladium, rhodium, iridium, osmium and ruthenium...
