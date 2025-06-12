National

PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 18

François Ortalo-Magné, former Dean of London Business School, talks to Whitfield

12 June 2025 - 08:07
This week’s guest on The Art of Deciding likes a win-win decision as much as the rest of us. What happens when the only likely outcome is lose-lose?

François Ortalo-Magné, former Dean of London Business School had spent his career shaping the next generation of leaders — what happens when nothing is going to plan and you have to show up and put theory into practice? Listen below.

The Art of Deciding is a podcast series by Bruce Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions.

BusinessLIVE will publish the newest episodes of the series every second Thursday.

Catch up with previous episodes:

Episode 1: With Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher series

Episode 2: With entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid

Episode 3: With Sir Brad Fried

Episode 4: With Lord Bilimoria

Episode 5: With Liv Boeree

Episode 6: With Asbjørn Rachlew

Episode 7: Best of season 1

Episode 8: With Colin Ingram

Episode 9: With Robin Dunbar and Sam Rockey

Episode 10: With Mark Purdy

Episode 11: With Cass Sunstein

Episode 12: With Nuala Walsh

Episode 13: With Sara Collins

Episode 14: With Jeremy Vine

Episode 15: How Warren Buffett makes decisions 

Episode 16: With Irish economist David McWilliams

Episode 17: Whitfield describes the power of And

