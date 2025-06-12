This week’s guest on The Art of Deciding likes a win-win decision as much as the rest of us. What happens when the only likely outcome is lose-lose?
François Ortalo-Magné, former Dean of London Business School had spent his career shaping the next generation of leaders — what happens when nothing is going to plan and you have to show up and put theory into practice? Listen below.
The Art of Decidingis a podcast series by Bruce Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions.
BusinessLIVE will publish the newest episodes of the series every second Thursday.
PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 18
François Ortalo-Magné, former Dean of London Business School, talks to Whitfield
This week’s guest on The Art of Deciding likes a win-win decision as much as the rest of us. What happens when the only likely outcome is lose-lose?
François Ortalo-Magné, former Dean of London Business School had spent his career shaping the next generation of leaders — what happens when nothing is going to plan and you have to show up and put theory into practice? Listen below.
The Art of Deciding is a podcast series by Bruce Whitfield. It delves into how successful people make big decisions.
BusinessLIVE will publish the newest episodes of the series every second Thursday.
Catch up with previous episodes:
Episode 1: With Lee Child, author of the Jack Reacher series
Episode 2: With entrepreneur Sharmadean Reid
Episode 3: With Sir Brad Fried
Episode 4: With Lord Bilimoria
Episode 5: With Liv Boeree
Episode 6: With Asbjørn Rachlew
Episode 7: Best of season 1
Episode 8: With Colin Ingram
Episode 9: With Robin Dunbar and Sam Rockey
Episode 10: With Mark Purdy
Episode 11: With Cass Sunstein
Episode 12: With Nuala Walsh
Episode 13: With Sara Collins
Episode 14: With Jeremy Vine
Episode 15: How Warren Buffett makes decisions
Episode 16: With Irish economist David McWilliams
Episode 17: Whitfield describes the power of And
PODCAST | Telkom finance chief upbeat about positive cash-flow performance
PODCAST | Closing SA’s investment professional skills gap
PODCAST | Midlife financial planning in SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 17
PODCAST: ‘The Art of Deciding’ with Bruce Whitfield — episode 16
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.