Itac proposes 15% kickstart for local NEV battery output
Proposed tariff on imported batteries will help build domestic capacity, says International Trade Administration Commission of SA
12 June 2025 - 05:00
The International Trade Administration Commission of SA (Itac) has proposed 15% import duties on new energy vehicle (NEV) batteries in a big push to build domestic capacity and woo original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to assemble electric vehicles in the country.
Itac has also proposed that the minister of trade, industry & competition increase the number of materials that qualify as standard under the government’s Automotive Production Development Programme to support local battery manufacturing. The programme consists of rebates and refunds of the specific customs duties...
