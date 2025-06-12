EQUITY REGULATIONS
Employers push back on ‘impossible race quotas’
Legal action against the government on laws aimed at transformation continues to mount
12 June 2025 - 05:00
The National Employers’ Association of SA (Neasa) has lashed out at the government’s employment equity regulations, which it says imposes “impossible” race quotas.
Neasa and business lobby group Sakeliga on Tuesday wrote to employment & labour minister Nomakhosazana Meth threatening to initiate an urgent interdict if she does not withdraw employment equity regulations implemented this year...
