Case of anti-apartheid activist Dulcie September to remain closed
French court of appeal squashes family’s application to reopen the cold case
12 June 2025 - 11:55
A French court of appeal has this week squashed the application by the family of ANC anti-apartheid activist Dulcie September to reopen for investigation her cold case; she was shot dead in central Paris in 1988.
It is believed that September, then the ANC’s chief representative for France, Switzerland, and Luxembourg, was shot dead by two unidentified assassins armed with silenced .22 pistols outside the ANC’s Paris office 37 years ago because she had uncovered French involvement in substantial sanctions-busting arms sales to SA via a secret 30-member Armscor office at the SA Embassy in Paris...
