Cabinet gives nod to ban on imports of deadly Turbefos
The pesticide caused the death of six children in Soweto last year
12 June 2025 - 18:37
The cabinet has approved the ban on the importation of the harmful pesticide Turbefos, which caused the death of six children in Soweto last year.
Briefing the media on Thursday on the outcomes of a cabinet meeting held on Wednesday, minister in the presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni said the cabinet had received a report from the interministerial committee on foodborne illnesses with a special focus on organophosphate pesticides. ..
