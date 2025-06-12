BBBEE policy is a ‘substantial burden on SA economy’, report states
But Black Business Council head Elias Monage says the report is not backed by empirical evidence
12 June 2025 - 13:43
A report shining the spotlight on the cost of BBBEE policy to the struggling SA economy has dismissed the policy as a substantial economic burden, which has resulted in reduced GDP growth and huge job losses.
Titled “The costs of BBBEE Compliance”, the report was released during a media briefing in Johannesburg on Thursday by the Solidarity Research Institute, in collaboration with the Free Market Foundation. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.