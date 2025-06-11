Solly Malatsi insists he has power to issue policy directives
It is not necessary to get cabinet approval for his policy directive on equity equivalents, he says
11 June 2025 - 10:26
UPDATED 11 June 2025 - 10:55
Communications and digital technologies minister Solly Malatsi insisted on Tuesday it was within his power as minister to issue a draft policy directive on equity equivalents and it was not necessary that this be taken to the cabinet for approval.
His draft directive did not involve an amendment to the Electronic Communications Act, which requires either 30% ownership by the historically disadvantaged in telecommunications operators and/or compliance with other legislation such as the BBBEE Act, which offers equity equivalents as an alternative to ownership. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.