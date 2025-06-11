SAA distances itself from Mango as airline prepares for revival
Budget airline remains part of the group though business rescue is a separate, independent process, flag carrier says
11 June 2025 - 14:32
SAA has distanced itself from the business rescue process of Mango, stressing it has no oversight over the financial obligations or operational plans of its low-cost subsidiary, including claims, refunds or any financial settlements.
Mango confirmed it is in the final stages of securing an investor to facilitate its return to the skies — almost four years after it was grounded in July 2021...
