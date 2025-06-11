Parliament adopts fiscal framework
The adoption comes nearly four months after the first budget was tabled in February
11 June 2025 - 17:37
The 2025 fiscal framework and revenue proposals were adopted by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces on Wednesday after a prolonged budgetary process that saw two previous versions of the budget being rejected because of their proposed increases in the VAT rate.
The adoption came nearly four months after the first budget was tabled in parliament in February...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.