Mantashe blinks on BEE rule in draft bill
Minister deletes empowerment requirement for prospecting rights from draft bill
11 June 2025 - 05:00
Mining minister Gwede Mantashe has backtracked on empowerment requirements on prospecting rights, after pushback from the industry and experts that this would hurt investment.
Mantashe last month published the draft Mineral Resources Development Bill for public comment. It proposes a number of amendments to the Mineral & Petroleum Resources Development Act 28 of 2002...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.