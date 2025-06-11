Foreign national employees in public service under scrutiny
Stricter controls will be applied to the employment of foreign nationals in the government
11 June 2025 - 11:48
There were 6,333 foreign nationals employed in the public service as at the end April and the department of public service plans to tighten the strings on their employment.
The number of foreign workers is particularly concentrated in the education and health sectors, where 3,305 and 2,625 workers, respectively, are employed at national and provincial levels combined. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.