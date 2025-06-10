Ramokgopa reaffirms government’s pledge to green hydrogen
10 June 2025 - 19:12
Minister of electricity and energy Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has reaffirmed SA’s commitment to securing and supporting the development of various energy sources to address the country’s power needs.
Speaking at the launch of the African Green Hydrogen 2025 summit at Isondo Precious Metals in Kempton Park on Tuesday, Ramokgopa said dealing with energy issues was vital to unlocking the country’s economic potential...
