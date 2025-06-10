Panel should advise Ramaphosa on Batohi’s successor, think-tank says
NPA requires new leadership, says Centre for Development and Enterprise
The approaching retirement date of national director of public prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi in January 2026 has raised the question of the process of appointing her successor, with one think-tank proposing the appointment of a panel by President Cyril Ramaphosa to assist.
The Centre for Development and Enterprise (CDE) released a report on the matter on Tuesday, saying SA “needs the best possible candidate, with outstanding skills, experience and management expertise to succeed Ms Batohi to rebuild and re-energise the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA). And for that to happen, the optimal selection and appointment process needs to be put in place, overseen by an independent and reputable panel.” ..
