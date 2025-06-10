Gauteng DA weighs up mayoral candidates
10 June 2025 - 17:34
Despite DA chair Helen Zille indicating her willingness to run for Johannesburg mayor in the 2026 municipal elections, the party’s Gauteng leadership has yet to formally deliberate on potential candidates, according to the province’s DA leader Solly Msimanga.
The announcement from Zille, first reported at the weekend, has given insights on the DA’s aggressive push to regain control of Gauteng’s economic hub. However, Msimanga said no official list of candidates has yet been decided, signalling the selection process is still in its early stages. ..
