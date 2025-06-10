A 22-seater scholar transport bus that was en route to Jumba Senior Secondary School in the Eastern Cape was swept away by rising water at the Efata Bridge.
This is as a cold front has brought snow, freezing temperatures and dangerous conditions to several parts of the country.
According to the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco), the scholar transport bus was affiliated with one of its members. The driver had allegedly contacted the vehicle owner earlier in the morning to request assistance as the vehicle was stuck.
Santaco spokesperson Mmatshikhidi Rebels Phala said by the time help arrived, water had engulfed the bridge.
Phala said the exact number of pupils on board could not be confirmed as it was examination season and pupils attended school according to varying timetables.
“Eyewitnesses reported seeing at least three pupils clinging to trees and calling for help. They have since been rescued. Emergency personnel are on site and are working urgently to manage the situation and carry out all other rescues where possible,” she said.
“Santaco is deeply concerned about the incident and expresses its hopes for a safe and speedy resolution. We commend the efforts of the emergency services and urge the public to allow them the space and support they need to carry out their work effectively.”
Flood sweeps away scholar transport bus in Eastern Cape
Taxi association Santaco says three pupils were rescued but the exact number of pupils on board is not yet known
A 22-seater scholar transport bus that was en route to Jumba Senior Secondary School in the Eastern Cape was swept away by rising water at the Efata Bridge.
This is as a cold front has brought snow, freezing temperatures and dangerous conditions to several parts of the country.
According to the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco), the scholar transport bus was affiliated with one of its members. The driver had allegedly contacted the vehicle owner earlier in the morning to request assistance as the vehicle was stuck.
Santaco spokesperson Mmatshikhidi Rebels Phala said by the time help arrived, water had engulfed the bridge.
Phala said the exact number of pupils on board could not be confirmed as it was examination season and pupils attended school according to varying timetables.
“Eyewitnesses reported seeing at least three pupils clinging to trees and calling for help. They have since been rescued. Emergency personnel are on site and are working urgently to manage the situation and carry out all other rescues where possible,” she said.
“Santaco is deeply concerned about the incident and expresses its hopes for a safe and speedy resolution. We commend the efforts of the emergency services and urge the public to allow them the space and support they need to carry out their work effectively.”
TimesLIVE
Snow closes roads in KwaZulu-Natal
KZN residents warned of severe weather including flooding and hail
Snow expected in high-lying parts of Eastern Cape
Weather service warns two cold fronts are on the way
Heavy rain floods roads in Durban
Tshwane and Joburg on high alert during heavy rainfall
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Snow closes roads in KwaZulu-Natal
KZN residents warned of severe weather including flooding and hail
Snow expected in high-lying parts of Eastern Cape
Weather service warns two cold fronts are on the way
Heavy rain floods roads in Durban
Tshwane and Joburg on high alert during heavy rainfall
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.