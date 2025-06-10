National

Flood sweeps away scholar transport bus in Eastern Cape

Taxi association Santaco says three pupils were rescued but the exact number of pupils on board is not yet known

10 June 2025 - 15:44
by Shonisani Tshikalange
File photo: SANDILE NDLOVU
A 22-seater scholar transport bus that was en route to Jumba Senior Secondary School in the Eastern Cape was swept away by rising water at the Efata Bridge.

This is as a cold front has brought snow, freezing temperatures and dangerous conditions to several parts of the country.

According to the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco), the scholar transport bus was affiliated with one of its members. The driver had allegedly contacted the vehicle owner earlier in the morning to request assistance as the vehicle was stuck.

Santaco spokesperson Mmatshikhidi Rebels Phala said by the time help arrived, water had engulfed the bridge.

Phala said the exact number of pupils on board could not be confirmed as it was examination season and pupils attended school according to varying timetables.

“Eyewitnesses reported seeing at least three pupils clinging to trees and calling for help. They have since been rescued. Emergency personnel are on site and are working urgently to manage the situation and carry out all other rescues where possible,” she said.

“Santaco is deeply concerned about the incident and expresses its hopes for a safe and speedy resolution. We commend the efforts of the emergency services and urge the public to allow them the space and support they need to carry out their work effectively.” 

TimesLIVE

Snow closes roads in KwaZulu-Natal

The Road Traffic Inspectorate has closed a section of the N2 due to snowfall around Kokstad and Port Shepstone
National
11 hours ago

KZN residents warned of severe weather including flooding and hail

The SA Weather Service says damage to infrastructure and settlements, and localised flooding of susceptible roads and bridges could  result
National
2 weeks ago

Snow expected in high-lying parts of Eastern Cape

The SA Weather Service confirms light snowfall in the extreme northeastern regions of the province
National
2 weeks ago

Weather service warns two cold fronts are on the way

KwaZulu-Natal co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC says disaster management teams are on high alert
National
3 weeks ago

Heavy rain floods roads in Durban

Heavy rain led to flooded roads across Durban on Friday morning.
National
1 month ago

Tshwane and Joburg on high alert during heavy rainfall

The Tshwane and Johannesburg metros remain on high alert after a yellow level 3 warning for severe thunderstorms over parts of Gauteng.
National
1 month ago
