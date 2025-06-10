Municipal allocations based on outdated data
‘If we don't arrest this situation the quality of statistics will start imploding,’ says statistician-general Risenga Maluleke
10 June 2025 - 10:11
UPDATED 10 June 2025 - 12:22
The Treasury has not been able to update the formula it uses to allocate national collected revenue to provinces and municipalities because it lacks updated data.
It is awaiting the results of Stats SA’s income and expenditure survey of 2022/23, the first time the survey was undertaken since 2013 because of a lack of funds. ..
