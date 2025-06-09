Zondo probe exceeded terms of reference over Mantashe, court told
Mantashe in bid to scratch state capture report’s Bosasa finding
09 June 2025 - 20:09
UPDATED 09 June 2025 - 23:41
After a three-year wait, mineral & petroleum resources minister Gwede Mantashe on Monday finally had his day in court for the hearing of his application to have a part of former chief justice Raymond Zondo’s state capture report scrapped.
Mantashe initiated the legal challenge at the high court in Johannesburg in July 2022 after the state capture report recommended he be investigated for corruption. He wants the court to review and set aside the recommendation...
