WATCH: Gauteng ramps up efforts to become more accessible

Business Day TV speaks to Tshepo Kgobe, CEO of Gautrain

09 June 2025 - 20:13
by Business Day TV
Gautrain CEO Tshepo Kgobe. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA
Gautrain CEO Tshepo Kgobe. Picture: BUSINESS DAY/FREDDY MAVUNDA

After 15 years in operation, the Gautrain, SA’s first and only rapid rail network, is ramping up efforts to become more accessible. Business Day TV spoke to Gautrain CEO Tshepo Kgobe for more insight.

