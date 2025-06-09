Transformation key to SA’s economic growth, says Business Leadership CEO
‘There are businesses that are so arrogant they budget for the penalties’ rather than comply with transformation, says Busisiwe Mavuso
09 June 2025 - 05:00
Business has failed to fully embrace the transformation agenda aimed at the economic inclusion of poverty-stricken black South Africans in the post-apartheid era.
This was the sentiment expressed by Business Leadership SA (BLSA) CEO Busisiwe Mavuso as a panellist during a Gordon Institute of Business Science event last week...
