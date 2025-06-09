US nonfarm payrolls report that exceeded expectations has tempered US rate cut hopes
On receiving information that a missing light aircraft had been found with all aboard deceased, KwaZulu-Natal transport MEC Siboniso Duma offered condolences to their families.
A search was initiated after the aircraft, which departed Virginia Airport on Sunday afternoon, did not reach its destination.
It was last tracked flying over Ladysmith, heading south towards either Pietermaritzburg or Greytown.
The Aeronautical Rescue Co-ordination Centre on Monday confirmed the aircraft had been found and that the three people on board had died.
The case will be handed over to the police accident and incident investigation division and the SA Civil Aviation Authority.
A student pilot was among those who died, the MEC said.
Student pilot and two others die in KZN light aircraft crash
The wreck of a missing aircraft that took off on Sunday has been found with three deceased on board
