SA’s competition law ‘thwarts growth’, experts say
Experts argue that delayed Competition Commission investigations inhibit investment
09 June 2025 - 05:00
With some cases taking years for the Competition Commission to conclude, the implementation of SA’s competition law poses challenges to attracting foreign investment and negatively affects economic growth.
This is according to experts who debated the effect of the legislation at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs) last week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.