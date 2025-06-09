Saru technically insolvent after record loss, but outlook brighter
Biggest loss in nearly 30 years blamed on lack of equity partner
09 June 2025 - 05:00
The SA Rugby Union (Saru) is technically insolvent after reporting its biggest loss in nearly 30 years in the 2024 financial year, the governing body blaming it on the failure to bring in an equity partner. However, a strong start to 2025 has improved the outlook considerably.
The nearly R100m loss in 2024 came after the union’s deal to sell 20% of its commercial rights to US private equity firm Ackerley Sports Group (ASG) for $75m (R1.3bn) fell through when the proposal failed to garner the required 75% support of Saru’s member unions in December...
