More than 300,000 trucks a year choke Richards Bay as rail woes worsen
Data shows huge task ahead for companies that win bid to turn around SA’s underperforming logistics sector
09 June 2025 - 05:00
The Port of Richards Bay, a vital bulk export hub for SA, is facing severe congestion due to the failure of SA’s rail network. More than 303,000 trucks entered the port in the 2024 financial year — 243,000 more than a decade ago — equating to nearly 6,000 a week.
SA’s rail woes have forced exporters to shift coal and chrome shipments to road transport, and the unprecedented number of trucks entering the port has overwhelmed infrastructure and increased turnaround times substantially...
