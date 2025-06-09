Landing gear issues among top causes of aviation accidents in Africa
Accident rate on the continent is by far the highest among all regions of the world
09 June 2025 - 17:04
In Africa the most common type of aviation accident in 2025 happened when the aircraft was still on the runway followed by accidents related to landing gear, according to data released by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) at its recent AGM and summit in Delhi, India.
The aviation accident rate in Africa is by far the highest among all regions of the world. Data supplied by Nick Careen, IATA’s SVP operations, safety and security, shows there were 10 aviation-related accidents in Africa in 2024 and an accident rate of 10.59 per million flights...
