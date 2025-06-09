Cape Town lab tests thousands of samples after noting increase in foodborne illnesses

A selection of samples are collected for testing. Picture: SUPPLIED
Noting an increase in foodborne illnesses, the City of Cape Town says its microbiological laboratory has tested nearly 5,000 food samples over 10 months to verify the items were safe to eat.
Tests are conducted on ready-to-eat and dairy products, from sushi to baked goods. The laboratory also conducts testing of samples in cases of foodborne illnesses. Food handling, production and processing environments, from manufacturers to retailers and takeaways to old age homes, informal traders and spaza shops, are included in the sampling.
“The testing is essential for identifying unhygienic conditions, poor food handling practices and possible contamination to prevent potential outbreaks,” said the city.
“Over 10 months since July 2024, the laboratory received 4,853 samples that were subjected to 17,759 analyses. The sample results yielded an overall compliance rate of 84.55%.”
The city said it had noted a “steady increase” in reported foodborne illnesses from July 2022 to April 2025.
“As Covid-19 restrictions eased, there was a return to normal food handling, dining and social behaviours. This may have led to increased exposure to foodborne pathogens and a rebound in reported cases. The increase in notifications, specially in 2024, may also reflect better detection, reporting and surveillance systems as public health operations normalised post-pandemic,” said community services and health MMC Francine Higham.
“However, as the underreporting of foodborne illness is known to be extensive, the actual incidence is likely to be far higher, which reinforces the need for regular testing of foodstuffs in the public domain.”
The city described its health department’s food microbiological laboratory and environmental health practitioners as frontline defenders against foodborne illnesses.
