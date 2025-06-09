Busa warns against redirecting ESD funds to R100bn Transformation Fund
Busa says the Transformation Fund proposal by the DTIC is a duplication of existing initiatives by the private sector and government
09 June 2025 - 15:15
The department of trade, industry & competition (DTIC) should leverage and strengthen existing industry-driven transformation initiatives rather than creating a new, large-scale fund, Business Unity SA (Busa) says.
In its concept document for the R100bn Transformation Fund, the business lobby group, which represents some of SA’s largest listed companies in various sectors such as Absa, Aspen and MTN, is instead advocating for ensuring voluntary and incentivised contributions from private sector. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.