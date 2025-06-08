Treasury to issue request for transmission project proposals by November
The aim is to expand the constrained transmission grid
The government is making steady progress with its plan to open up SA’s electricity transmission network to private sector players and will issue a request for proposals in November, the National Treasury said on Friday.
Expanding SA’s transmission grid is vital, as current constraints are preventing independent power producers from connecting to the grid, putting the brakes on the growth of clean energy providers and slowing efforts to eliminate load-shedding. The available grid capacity is already exhausted in the Western Cape, Eastern Cape and Northern Cape, and the Free State and North West are almost out of space too, parliament heard last month...
