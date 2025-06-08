Stats SA crippled by low budget and high staff shortages
08 June 2025 - 18:31
Statistics SA, which provides vital statistics on economic growth, employment and population, among a host of other key data essential for government planning, has about 720 vacant posts, a vacancy rate of 21.8%.
Statistician-general Risenga Maluleke warned on Friday during an engagement with parliament’s planning, monitoring & evaluation committee on Stats SA’s five-year strategic plan that the situation was critical. ..
