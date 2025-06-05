Foot-and-mouth disease is highly transmissible and causes lesions and lameness in cattle, sheep, goats and other cloven-hoofed animals, but does not affect humans. Picture: 123RF.COM/AURELIE LE MOIGNE
Livestock farmers in KwaZulu-Natal have urged the government to declare the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak a regional disaster as 149 of 167 outbreaks reported since April have been in the province. Business Day TV spoke to Angus Williamson, chair of the Red Meat Producers’ Organisation and vice-president of Kwanalu, for more detail.
WATCH: Foot-and-mouth disease outbreak worsens in KZN
Business Day TV speaks to Angus Williamson of the Red Meat Producers’ Organisation
