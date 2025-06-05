National

WATCH: Foot-and-mouth disease outbreak worsens in KZN

Business Day TV speaks to Angus Williamson of the Red Meat Producers’ Organisation

05 June 2025 - 20:01
Foot-and-mouth disease is highly transmissible and causes lesions and lameness in cattle, sheep, goats and other cloven-hoofed animals, but does not affect humans. Picture: 123RF.COM/AURELIE LE MOIGNE
Livestock farmers in KwaZulu-Natal have urged the government to declare the foot-and-mouth disease outbreak a regional disaster as 149 of 167 outbreaks reported since April have been in the province. Business Day TV spoke to Angus Williamson, chair of the Red Meat Producers’ Organisation and vice-president of Kwanalu, for more detail.

State of disaster sought as foot-and-mouth outbreak worsens in KZN

Provincial agricultural organisation sounds the alarm, saying all containment measures have been overwhelmed
National
2 days ago

Spread of foot-and-mouth disease traced to animal auctions

Director of animal health and production confirms tracking FMD outbreaks to stock sales in Utrecht, KwaZulu-Natal
National
4 weeks ago

Libstar feels bite of foot-and-mouth disease

Group’s Lancewood brand reports resilient performance despite fresh outbreak in 2024
Companies
1 month ago
