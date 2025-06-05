Unions embark on CCMA process over Prasa wage demands
In April, Prasa was given 30 days to table a wage offer to its workforce after a dispute lodged by the two biggest unions
05 June 2025 - 13:29
The two largest unions at the embattled Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) are scheduled for a CCMA-backed conciliation process on June 17, after the rail operator’s management failed to table a wage offer on May 10.
The SA Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) and the United National Transport Union (Untu) declared the dispute in March after Prasa management refused to formally table a wage offer. The decision to refer the matter to the CCMA came after three failed attempts to initiate wage negotiations for 2025/26. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.