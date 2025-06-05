National

Man who killed two rhinos in Kruger Park jailed for 14 years

Accused had absconded after being granted bail in 2019 but was tracked down and rearrested

05 June 2025 - 21:54
by TimesLIVE
Poaching remains a serious threat to SA’s biodiversity and endangered species, says NPA. Picture: PETER BUSS
The Skukuza regional court on Thursday sentenced Philip Mfana Masuku to 14 years’ imprisonment for poaching-related offences committed six years ago. 

Masuku, 62, from Bhekiswayo Trust in Kabokweni, was earlier convicted for trespassing, killing two rhinos, conspiracy to commit an offence and possession of a dangerous weapon.

“On February 17 2019, field rangers detected the movement of three suspects near the Pretoriuskop section of the Kruger National Park and responded with the aid of sniffer dogs. They apprehended Masuku while his two accomplices managed to escape and were never found,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

A search of the crime scene led to the discovery of two knives and a bag containing fresh rhino horns.

Masuku was granted bail but absconded. He was rearrested in 2023.

“In court, Masuku pleaded not guilty and maintained his innocence. However, prosecutor Lot Mgiba led compelling evidence, including testimony from the rangers who effected the arrest and DNA analysis confirming that the blood on the accused’s clothing matched that of the poached rhinos.”

Philip Mfana Masuku in court. Picture: NPA COMMUNICATIONS
He was sentenced to three years for trespassing, 10 years for killing two rhinos, four years for conspiracy to commit an offence and one year for possession of a dangerous weapon.

The court ordered that the sentences for trespassing and possession of a dangerous weapon run concurrently with the sentence for killing two rhinos, resulting in an effective sentence of 14 years’ imprisonment.

“Poaching remains a serious threat to SA’s biodiversity and endangered species, with devastating long-term impacts. The NPA welcomes the sentence and reiterates its commitment to holding offenders accountable and protecting the country’s natural heritage for future generations,” Nyuswa said.

“Despite absconding after being granted bail, the accused was tracked down, rearrested and successfully prosecuted, demonstrating the NPA’s unwavering commitment to holding poachers accountable and the effectiveness of the justice system in ensuring that no offender escapes justice, no matter how long it takes.”

