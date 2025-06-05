Kruger Park rhino poacher jailed for 14 years

The Skukuza regional court on Thursday sentenced Philip Mfana Masuku to 14 years’ imprisonment for poaching-related offences committed six years ago.

Masuku, 62, from Bhekiswayo Trust in Kabokweni, was earlier convicted for trespassing, killing two rhinos, conspiracy to commit an offence and possession of a dangerous weapon.

“On February 17 2019, field rangers detected the movement of three suspects near the Pretoriuskop section of the Kruger National Park and responded with the aid of sniffer dogs. They apprehended Masuku while his two accomplices managed to escape and were never found,” said National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Monica Nyuswa.

A search of the crime scene led to the discovery of two knives and a bag containing fresh rhino horns.

Masuku was granted bail but absconded. He was rearrested in 2023.

“In court, Masuku pleaded not guilty and maintained his innocence. However, prosecutor Lot Mgiba led compelling evidence, including testimony from the rangers who effected the arrest and DNA analysis confirming that the blood on the accused’s clothing matched that of the poached rhinos.”