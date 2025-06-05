Industry and government sound alarm over policy vacuum in gas sector
Minister Gwede Mantashe says the debate on the gas cliff remains fragmented without any effort to develop a coherent strategy to deal with the problem
05 June 2025 - 11:53
UPDATED 05 June 2025 - 12:21
SA’s policy and regulatory framework was highlighted as the main obstacle delaying the implementation of solutions to the gas cliff at the recent portfolio committee on energy and electricity sitting.
As the country faces the looming depletion of its primary natural gas supply by mid-2028, key industry players and MPs voiced frustration over the country’s slow and fragmented policy response, which many warn is jeopardising efforts to avert a potentially devastating energy shortfall...
