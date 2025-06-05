Black businesses have duty to support transformation policies, says Lamola
‘Where are the black solidarity movements to stand up and defend the rights of South Africans?’
05 June 2025 - 16:27
International relations & co-operation minister Ronald Lamola says black-owned businesses have a social responsibility to safeguard and promote SA’s transformation agenda, warning that key policies aimed at redress and economic inclusion are increasingly under threat.
“Where are the black solidarity movements to stand up and defend the rights of South Africans? Where are the black organisations when government is taken to court to challenge some of our transformation laws?” Lamola said at the Black Business Council summit on Thursday. ..
