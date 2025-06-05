Barbara Creecy intervenes in Acsa baggage dispute
Transport minister orders board to enter into mediation with the company that provides baggage handling services
05 June 2025 - 10:59
Transport minister Barbara Creecy has ordered the board of the Airports Company SA (Acsa) to enter into mediation with the company that provides baggage handling services at its airports.
Acsa has been in a dispute with Airports Coordination Services (ACS) over hold baggage screening (HBS) and other services. The dispute, which also involves the SA Civil Aviation Authority (Saaca), has resulted in multiple review applications, interdictory proceedings, and related appeal proceedings in the high court...
