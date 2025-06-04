SAA wants to increase airline’s fleet and reach
Group CEO John Lamola says airline is focused on deepening and expanding partnerships to amplify global reach
Against a backdrop of global headwinds and challenges such as value chain constraints, including aircraft delivery and leasing options, SA Airways (SAA) has stressed the importance of partnerships during this financial year, says group CEO John Lamola.
“We are battling to find the right aircraft that we need from the leasing market. That has spurred us into elevating the importance of partnerships. We are now focused on deepening and expanding our partnerships with strategic and global airlines who can work with us in amplifying our global reach in terms of our route network and expansion of market share and also assist us in elevating our technical know-how on where and how we can get aircraft,” Lamola told Business Day after attending the 81st AGM and World Air Transport Summit (WATS) in Delhi, India...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.