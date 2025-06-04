Ramokgopa defends energy tender awarded to former Eskom COO’s firm
Mulilo Energy, a company chaired by Jan Oberholzer, was announced as the winning bidder
Electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has defended the awarding of a tender to former Eskom COO Jan Oberholzer under the Battery Energy Storage Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (BESIPPPP), saying the process was transparent and complied fully with the requirements of the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP).
Mulio, a company chaired by Oberholzer, was announced as the winning bidder last week. Ramokgopa previously said Mulio and Scatec was awarded the bid out of 33 bid responses to develop 616MW/2,464 MWh of new battery storage capacity, at a cost of R9.5bn across five substations in the Free State. ..
