Finance committee urges expanded zero-rated food basket
Call comes as the committee adopts fiscal framework, opening the way for its adoption by the National Assembly
04 June 2025 - 18:20
Parliament’s finance committee has urged the National Treasury to consider expanding the VAT zero-rated basket, as well as a differentiated approach to its tax proposals, to protect low- and middle-income households.
These recommendations were included in the report on the fiscal framework and revenue proposals (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/national/2025-06-04-breaking-news-parliaments-finance-committee-adopts-godongwanas-fiscal-framework/) adopted by the committee on Wednesday with the proposals themselves. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.