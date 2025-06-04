Parliament’s finance committee adopts Godongwana’s fiscal framework
The fiscal framework is the blueprint of the national budget, which was presented on May 21
04 June 2025 - 15:01
The finance committee in parliament has adopted finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s fiscal framework with the support of the ANC and DA.
A fiscal framework is the blueprint of the national budget. It includes revenue projections, expenditure estimates, borrowing needs and deficit implications. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.