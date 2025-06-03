State of disaster sought as foot-and-mouth outbreak worsens in KZN
Provincial agricultural organisation sounds the alarm, saying all containment measures have been overwhelmed
03 June 2025 - 19:37
KwaZulu-Natal’s livestock sector is in crisis as foot-and-mouth disease continues to spread, threatening livelihoods and food security in SA.
Agricultural organisation Kwanalu has called on the government to declare a state of disaster, warning that without urgent intervention the damage could soon be irreversible...
