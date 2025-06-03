RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo’s special leave ‘not legally sound’, board tells MPs
Executive suspended for insubordination related to his refusal to appear before Scopa, says deputy chair Mabuya-Moloele
03 June 2025 - 15:33
The Road Accident Fund (RAF) board admitted on Tuesday its decision to place CEO Collins Letsoalo on special leave was “not legally sound”.
Briefing parliament’s portfolio committee on transport on the developments at RAF, deputy board chair Nomonde Mabuya-Moloele said the board had resolved in meetings on May 30 and June 2 to rescind its decision on May 27 to place Letsoalo on special leave. ..
